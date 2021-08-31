Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,197 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,966,000 after acquiring an additional 371,073 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. 17,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,418. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.72.

