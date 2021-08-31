Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.71

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.71 and last traded at $45.56, with a volume of 1302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.38.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 23,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.