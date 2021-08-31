Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Carrie Johnson Sells 3,915 Shares

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $185,962.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $25,336.80.

Shares of FORR opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.24. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $925.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

