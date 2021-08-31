Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $319.39 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $321.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.