Forward Management LLC Sells 273,972 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

Forward Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,972 shares during the period. Clipper Realty accounts for approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Forward Management LLC owned 4.58% of Clipper Realty worth $5,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after buying an additional 430,053 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 203.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 41,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,074,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 40,552 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clipper Realty by 320.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 33,377 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLPR. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 39,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,034. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $134.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%. Equities analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

