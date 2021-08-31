Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $297,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,008 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $44,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total value of $518,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $176.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.76 and a 12 month high of $177.12.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

