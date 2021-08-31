Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $279,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Carrier Global by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 39,136 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Carrier Global by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 23,249 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Carrier Global by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 52,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 39,476 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in Carrier Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CARR opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

