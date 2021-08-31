Fox Run Management L.L.C. Invests $301,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,234 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 5,100.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,469,897 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 1,441,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SM Energy by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,963,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SM Energy by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 1,183.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 967,411 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 892,056 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 840.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 645,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 576,692 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

