Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $290,000 Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,944,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,307,000 after acquiring an additional 213,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,119,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,693,000 after acquiring an additional 48,198 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

NASDAQ TER opened at $123.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.