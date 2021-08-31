Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 3,905 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after buying an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after buying an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at $94,340,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3,550.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,212,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,179,376 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.