Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 4,504 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,719,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,270,000 after buying an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.42.

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

