Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1,153.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

