Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.62 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. 5,291,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

