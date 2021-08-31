Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,307 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.39. 5,291,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.