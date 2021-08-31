Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,060 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 2.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,161,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,813,000 after purchasing an additional 162,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.9% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,159,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,046,000 after purchasing an additional 223,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.06. 1,727,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $106.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.