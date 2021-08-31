Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 19,233 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,885 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,233 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 5.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $23,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,326,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,411,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,403,293 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $133.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,081,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $179.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.16 and a 200-day moving average of $124.57. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.