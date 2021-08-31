Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 5,425 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc owned about 0.09% of Allison Transmission worth $3,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 754,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. BMO Capital Markets lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

