Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the July 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frank’s International by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 79,535 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FI opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $648.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. Frank’s International has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Frank’s International Company Profile

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.