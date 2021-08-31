freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.24

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRTAF. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

