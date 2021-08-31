FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on August 31st (NASDAQ:HERAU)

FTAC Hera Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HERAU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 31st. FTAC Hera Acquisition had issued 80,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 4th. The total size of the offering was $800,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of FTAC Hera Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.