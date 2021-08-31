Fundamental Research Cuts Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Price Target to C$0.70

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.23 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE:KIDZ remained flat at $C$0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,356. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Kidoz has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$1.25.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edu-games platform, and the Rooplay originals games library.

