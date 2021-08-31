Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Down 24.6% in August

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the July 29th total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Fuwei Films stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,822. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.07. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

