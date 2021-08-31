FY2021 EPS Estimates for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Raised by Analyst

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.24 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.15. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TTE. MKM Partners began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $44.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. TotalEnergies has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $47.05 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,564 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 950.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,584,000 after buying an additional 1,138,911 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 166.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,636,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,157,000 after buying an additional 1,022,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 42,001.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,096,000 after buying an additional 645,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in TotalEnergies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,939,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,332,000 after buying an additional 581,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

