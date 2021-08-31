GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 292,200 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the July 29th total of 357,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 769,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GGN opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $4.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

