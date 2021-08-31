Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLPI. UBS Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,398. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. Equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after buying an additional 277,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,149,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,786,000 after buying an additional 1,296,499 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

