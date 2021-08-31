GamyFi Platform Price Hits $2.50 on Top Exchanges (GFX)

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $963,341.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

GamyFi Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamyFi Platform directly using US dollars.

