GB Group (LON:GBG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $856.46

GB Group plc (LON:GBG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 856.46 ($11.19) and traded as high as GBX 900 ($11.76). GB Group shares last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 103,470 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 856.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 868.85. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. GB Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

In other GB Group news, insider Liz Catchpole acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £39,480 ($51,580.87). Also, insider Nick Brown sold 50,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 850 ($11.11), for a total transaction of £431,689.50 ($564,005.10). Insiders have purchased 32,576 shares of company stock worth $27,675,576 in the last three months.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

