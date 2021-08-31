Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Gerdau stock opened at $5.47 on Monday. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 103.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Gerdau by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Gerdau by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gerdau by 2.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

