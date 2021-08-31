GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Market Cap Hits $2.78 Million

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $21.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GHOSTPRISM has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,888,620 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling GHOSTPRISM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

