Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

