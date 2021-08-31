Gladstone Investment Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 158.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.5%.
NASDAQ GAIN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.69.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.
