Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.56 million, a PE ratio of -118.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

