GlobalData Plc (DATA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.10 on October 1st

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA) declared a dividend on Monday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.10 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DATA opened at GBX 1,584 ($20.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,608.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,496.08. GlobalData has a 12-month low of GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

In other news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

