GoHealth (GOCO) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

8/13/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – GoHealth had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

8/12/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $18.00.

8/12/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

8/12/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/12/2021 – GoHealth had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – GoHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – GoHealth was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/26/2021 – GoHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

GOCO traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 50,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,767. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -12.97. GoHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $16.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 24,210 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $113,302.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,764. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nvx Holdings, Inc. bought 174,827 shares of GoHealth stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, for a total transaction of $818,190.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 277,300 shares of company stock worth $1,296,981 over the last 90 days. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

