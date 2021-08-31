Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. 17,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,896. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GNOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark cut Golden Nugget Online Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 230.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 34.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,003,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after acquiring an additional 510,566 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 32.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 861,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after buying an additional 209,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 93.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after buying an additional 307,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 2,379.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after buying an additional 480,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

