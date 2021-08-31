Gould Asset Management LLC CA Makes New $233,000 Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

