Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $88.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.01. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.64 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 17.54%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

