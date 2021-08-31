Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $198,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 32.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 478,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GHL opened at $14.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $284.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.90. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.67). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 75.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

GHL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

