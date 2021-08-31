GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,075,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,483 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,114,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,556,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,961,000 after purchasing an additional 806,854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2,663.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,982,000 after purchasing an additional 745,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,014,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 624,743 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $241,860.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Grant E. Sims purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at $25,164,410.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $519,160. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GEL stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $976.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.82) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -38.96%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

