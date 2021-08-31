GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $784,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,521,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,485,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,038 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,501,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,114,000 after acquiring an additional 741,334 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,915.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 422,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,926,000 after acquiring an additional 401,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,595,000 after buying an additional 381,847 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Shares of TT stock opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $115.28 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 6,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.28, for a total value of $1,262,133.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,553.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

