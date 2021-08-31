GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $873,000 Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,058,000 after purchasing an additional 92,116 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $41,190,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 20.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 135,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.37. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.