GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 231,031 Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) by 74.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 540,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,031 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Eros STX Global were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eros STX Global alerts:

Shares of ESGC stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.33.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Eros STX Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros STX Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.