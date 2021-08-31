GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 298,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 117,831 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 92.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $178.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

ETH has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Ethan Allen Interiors from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

