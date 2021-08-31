GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 24,484 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,484 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares during the period. Highline Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $14,896,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,224,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,359,000 after buying an additional 467,336 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $5,334,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at $5,014,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. MKM Partners began coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.13.

HA stock opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $228,450. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

