GSA Capital Partners LLP Trims Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $103.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.47.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

