Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,600 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 20.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPCE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.36. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPCE. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $23.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

