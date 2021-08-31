Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,074 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $954,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,830 shares of company stock worth $1,865,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.58.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

