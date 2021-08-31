Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.71 Million Position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,994,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,819,000 after acquiring an additional 242,260 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,500,000 after acquiring an additional 263,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,524,000 after acquiring an additional 41,133 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,134,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,534,000 after acquiring an additional 116,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 933,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,716,000 after acquiring an additional 44,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $114.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $114.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

