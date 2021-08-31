Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.82 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,600 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $128,542,000 after buying an additional 197,361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 318.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 42,946 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,083,000 after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day moving average is $21.73. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

