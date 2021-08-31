Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 95.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 335,438 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHKP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.81. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $109.07 and a twelve month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

