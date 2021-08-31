Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several research firms have issued reports on HASI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE HASI opened at $60.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 22.96 and a quick ratio of 22.96. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $72.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 78,256 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 135.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.